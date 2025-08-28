Veteran Film Producer Larry Thompson Running for Congress as a Republican Against 30-Year Democrat Incumbent

Veteran Hollywood talent manager Larry Thompson announced his candidacy for U.S. Congress on Tuesday as a Republican.

In his announcement, Thompson said that he will be campaigning for a bipartisan California as well as for a more Hollywood friendly environment in the state. He will be running against 15-term incumbent Rep. Brad Sherman (D) in the state’s 32nd District, which covers Brentwood, Encino, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Sherman Oaks and Studio City.

“California has always been the Land of Dreams,” Thompson said. “But somewhere along the way, we lost that positive energy and promise. My campaign is about rekindling that vision — honoring our classic Hollywood legacy while launching bold, bipartisan solutions that no longer hold us down to the past 30 years status quo but launch us 30 years into the future.”

Thompson also referred to himself as the “Sanity Man” on his campaign website.

“Let’s start a new conversation to finally stop the fighting, regain our ‘sanity’ and get something done,” the website says.

In his 32-point campaign plan, Thompson pledged to end one-party rule in the state and vowed to partner with real estate developer Rick Caruso in rebuilding the Pacific Palisades and Malibu following the destructive wildfires.

“I will replace your 15-term (30-year) ‘sleeping-at-the-wheel’ congressman, Brad Sherman, with a new, energized vision of your future, and most importantly, BY FIRST ADRESSING ALL OF THE NEEDS OF THE CITIZENS WHO WERE AFFECTED BY THE PALISADES FIRE. I WILL DO EVERYTHING NEEDED TO HELP REBUILD THE CITY’S HOMES AND BUSINESSES MEETING TODAY’S SAFETY REQUIREMENTS,” the plan said.

