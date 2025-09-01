Burning Man Attendee Found In ‘Pool of Blood’ as Police Launch Murder Investigation

A man who was attending the music festival Burning Man was reportedly found in a “pool of blood” on Saturday night, sparking police to launch a murder investigation.

The body of the Burning Man attendee was found “lying in a pool of blood” while a giant human-shaped wooden effigy was lit on fire at the music festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, authorities said, according to a report by New York Post.

Another festival attendee found the body at around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and alerted a sheriff’s deputy, saying they spotted “a male subject lying in a pool of blood,” the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office reportedly said.

Authorities, who are now investigating the death as a murder, noted that the man was pronounced dead on the scene. His body has been taken to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Although this act appears to be a singular crime, all participants should always be vigilant of their surroundings and acquaintances,” the sheriff’s office said.

A perimeter has since been placed around the crime scene — which will remain in place while authorities investigate the homicide — with Burning Man’s owner, Black Rock Rangers, saying they are cooperating with law enforcement.

“This process is still ongoing, and the portion of the ‘City’ where this occurred will have heavy law enforcement presence until the scene can be released,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Burning Man music festival, meanwhile, still appears to be taking place, as it was set to end on Monday.

“If you are in Black Rock City, do not interfere with law enforcement activity,” the festival association said, adding that th Pershing County Sheriff’s Office will be the primary source of more information.

