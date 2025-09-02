Actress Justine Bateman Torches Karen Bass: Get Off TV and ‘Deal with Crime, Fill Reservoirs Before the Next Fire’

Former sitcom star Justine Bateman ripped the mayors of Chicago and Los Angeles for wasting their time on MSNBC instead of actually doing their job and governing their cities and she had especially pointed words for L.A.’s chief executive.

Bateman responded to a video from the far-left cable network posted by L.A.’s embattled, left-wing Mayor Karen Bass which featured Chicago extremist mayor Brandon Johnson and Bass, both invited on the air to attack President Donald Trump’s emphasis on crime.

Both claimed that the president was “sowing fear” in their cities, among other absurd criticisms. But the appearance disgusted the former Family Ties star, who blasted Mayor Bass, writing on X, “For the love of God, can you just do your job?”

“Can you attend to the city of Los Angeles?” Bateman added. “What are you doing on national news shows?”

“Unless you’re running for President, we don’t see the purpose. Use your time instead to fill our potholes, deal with the city’s crime, get the reservoirs filled for the next fire, get the @LAFD off-line trucks fixed, etc.” Bateman added.

“There’s no end to how you should be using your time, @MayorOfLA,” the actress concluded.

Bateman has been on a tear against incompetent Democrats in general and those in California in particular ever since the covid failures became crystal clear.

Early this year, for instance, Bateman pointed out that Californians are learning what happens when voters elect Democrats, and the fires across the Los Angeles area were a particular example.

“If you are going to run a city or run a state, you have to take care of the basics. And that’s make sure that your fire and your police department are well funded,” Bateman said to Fox News. “Make sure that you have, not only you have plans if there are emergencies in your area you’ve rehearsed them, but also you have plans to mitigate the problems that you know are going to happen in that area. And for us, it’s fire, earthquake, rain, and consequent mudslides. And if you’re not doing everything you can to take care of those problems if they arise, then GET OUT [of office]. You are useless to us!”

“If you can’t cover the basics, get out of our city! You are useless to us, you are a liability and you have destroyed people’s lives, because you didn’t do your job,” she added. “You didn’t do what you were hired for, you didn’t do what we pay you for, and you should resign out of shame and responsibility for the people whose lives you destroyed right now.”

