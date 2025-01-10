Actress Justine Bateman Says Californians Are Learning What Happens When You Elect Incompetent Democrats: ‘Resign Out of Shame’

Actress and filmmaker Justine Bateman heaped scorn on the political class in Los Angeles and the state of California over the devastating wildfire disaster that continues to sweep over Southern California, and demanded that they “resign in shame” for their fatal failures.

Speaking to Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Thursday, Bateman slammed the California’s elected leaders, calling them dangerous and a liability to the people of the state.

Watters asked the Family Ties star what she thought about the situation in Los Angeles, and she replied in no uncertain terms.

“If you are going to run a city or run a state, you have to take care of the basics. And that’s make sure that your fire and your police department are well funded,” she told Watters. “Make sure that you have, not only you have plans if there are emergencies in your area you’ve rehearsed them, but also you have plans to mitigate the problems that you know are going to happen in that area. And for us, it’s fire, earthquake, rain, and consequent mudslides. And if you’re not doing everything you can to take care of those problems if they arise, then GET OUT [of office]. You are useless to us!”

“All of those other things, all those other programs like Head Start and all of that, that is great for the community. That’s after,” she continued. “If you can’t cover the basics, get out of our city! You are useless to us, you are a liability and you have destroyed people’s lives, because you didn’t do your job. You didn’t do what you were hired for, you didn’t do what we pay you for, and you should resign out of shame and responsibility for the people whose lives you destroyed right now.”

Bateman went on to say that these politicians, such as Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, are so incompetent they don’t even have the capacity to understand how incompetent they are.

The TV star and producer went on to urge Californians to stop voting for people merely because they have a “D” by their name.

“If someone has shown their competence and they have a ‘D’ next to their name, then, fine, vote for them,” she explained. “If they have an ‘R’ next to their name, who cares, like vote for them! Vote for somebody you think can do this job.”

She went on to point out that no one checks whether their plumber or car mechanic has an “R” or a “D” next to their name, but will instead hire them based on their customer satisfaction ratings and competence levels.

Bateman has been speaking out against reflexive leftism for some time and she has also been a harsh critic of the state’s Democratic establishment. In October, for instance, she called Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom the “worst” gov. California has ever had.

Also, while she did not endorse Donald Trump — or anyone else — in this past election, she did say that his victory has removed a “suffocating cloud” on free speech.

