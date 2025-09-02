Graham Greene, ‘Dances with Wolves’ Star, Dead at 73

Actor Graham Greene, who was perhaps best known for his roles on Dances with Wolves and Green Mile, died on Monday at the age of 73.

Greene, who was also a Canadian First Nations actor who opened doors for Indigenous actors in Hollywood, died in a Toronto hospital after a long illness, according to a report by Deadline.

He was a great man of morals, ethics and character and will be eternally missed,” Greene’s agent Michael Greene (no relation) told the outlet, adding, “You are finally free. Susan Smith is meeting you at the gates of heaven,” referring to the actor’s longtime agent, who died in 2013.

After getting his start on stage in professional theater, Greene debuted on screen in 1979 in an episode of the Canadian drama series The Great Detective, and later appeared in his first film, Running Brave, in 1983.

The actor’s big break came years later in Kevin Costner’s 1990 Western Dances with Wolves, in which he played Kicking Bird (Ziŋtká Nagwáka), and won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance.

Moreover, Greene had also won a Grammy, Gemini, and Canadian Screen Award.

Greene went on to appear in Maverick, Die Hard with a Vengeance, The Green Mile, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, Thunderheart, Transamerica, Wind River, and Molly’s Game.

The actor also appeared in TV series including Wolf Lake, Defiance, Marvel’s Echo, Northern Exposure, Lonesome Dove: The Series, Being Erica, Longmire, Goliath, and American Gods.



Greene still has an upcoming film in the works, Ice Fall.

The actor is survived by his wife, Hilary Blackmore, his daughter, Lilly Lazare-Greene, and his grandson Tarlo.

