J.K. Rowling Blasts Britain as ‘Totalitarian, Utterly Deplorable’ for Arresting Comedian over Transgender Posts

Harry Potter creator and women’s rights activist J.K. Rowling is blasting the U.K. as a “totalitarian” nation for arresting an Irish comedian over his social media posts criticizing radical transgenderism.

On Tuesday, award-winning Irish comedy writer Graham Linehan told fans he had been arrested when he landed at London’s Heathrow Airport because of his online posts.

“In a country where paedophiles escape sentencing, where knife crime is out of control, where women are assaulted and harassed every time they gather to speak, the state had mobilised five armed officers to arrest a comedy writer for this tweet (and no, I promise you, I am not making this up),” Linehan wrote on his Substack.

After the story of Linehan’s arrest broke, Rowling was shocked and outraged about what has happened to her country.

“What the fuck has the UK become? This is totalitarianism. Utterly deplorable,” she railed on X.

Linehan told fans what happened to him after he was arrested.

“I was arrested at an airport like a terrorist, locked in a cell like a criminal, taken to hospital because the stress nearly killed me, and banned from speaking online—all because I made jokes that upset some psychotic crossdressers,” he wrote.

“To me, this proves one thing beyond doubt: the UK has become a country that is hostile to freedom of speech, hostile to women, and far too accommodating to the demands of violent, entitled, abusive men who have turned the police into their personal goon squad,” he said.

For her part, J.K. Rowling has been a leading voice in opposition to men claiming to be transgender “women” who are joining women’s sports and otherwise gaining entry into women-only spaces such as dressing rooms, locker rooms, and bathrooms.

