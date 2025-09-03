Jeffrey Wright Says He Faced ‘F**king Racist’ Backlash After Being Cast as Jim Gordon in ‘The Batman’

Actor Jeffrey Wright says he faced “fucking racist and stupid” backlash after being cast as Jim Gordon in The Batman.

Speaking with Collider, the American Fiction star said the reported backlash he faced was “the dumbest thing” and absent of “all logic.”

“I really find it fascinating the ways in which there’s such a conversation, and I think even more of a conversation now, about Black characters in these roles,” Wright said. “It’s just so fucking racist and stupid. It’s just so blind in a way that I find revealing to not recognize that the evolution of these films reflects the evolution of society, that somehow it’s defiling this franchise not to keep it grounded in the cultural reality of 1939 when the comic books were first published. It’s just the dumbest thing. It’s absent all logic.”

Wright also said that Batman has endured over years due to the character being “open-ended,” allowing for subsequent creators to interpret him.

“I feel that I own these stories as much as anyone. Perhaps now, because I’m a part of them, I have the most skin in the game,” he said. “[Batman creators] Bob Kane and Bill Finger are two Jewish guys up in the Bronx, imagining heroes and villains in a city that looked like the city around them at the time, but I think what they imagined was open-ended. I think that the success and the longevity of these stories and characters are owing to the openness of their imaginations and what they created.”

Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) faced little backlash when it cast Billy Dee Williams to play Harvey Dent; in fact, the bulk of the backlash focused on the casting of Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne.

