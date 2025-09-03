A poll of Americans finds that few care even a little about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s big engagement announcement.

The Yahoo/YouGov survey of 1,690 U.S. adults conducted at the end of August, found that just a tiny four percent really care about the big announcement. An additional 18 percent said they cared “a little” about the news, Yahoo Entertainment reported.

But most just didn’t care. The poll found that 78 percent did not call “at all” about the coming nuptials.

The poll seems to run contrary to the media hype over anything Taylor Swift does.

It isn’t for Americans being unaware of the engagement.

The poll revealed that three-quarters of respondents were aware of the engagement announcement.

Accordingly, 54 percent said they had read or heard a lot about the news. And 23 percent said they had read a “little” about it in the media. Asked how long the marriage will last, just 12 percent say “forever.”

Yahoo noted that even drilling down into the demographics shows that the overall findings are pretty consistent.

The poll found that even those aged 18 to 29 only cared “a little” about the news at 26 percent. Despite that, 70 percent of those under 30 said they did not care at all.

The split between men and women does not really show many differences from the overall averages, either.

Despite the lack of interest, the poll did not seem to find that people have ill will for Swift and Kelce. They just didn’t care.

Even President Donald Trump wished the couple good fortune.

“Well, I wish them a lot of luck. I think he’s a great player, he’s a great guy. And I think that she’s a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck,” Trump said after hearing about the engagement.

The poll of 1,690 U.S. adults was conducted from August 29 to September 2 and has a margin or error of 3.1 percent.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston