British pop singer Ellie Goulding told her fans that she is “embarrassed” to be British after she saw patriots protesting near her hotel in a march against migrant asylum seekers.

“Embarrassed to be a Brit right now,” Goulding wrote Wednesday on Instagram in a post featuring video of protesters holding signs saying “send them back” and waving British Union Jack flags, according to GBN.

Goulding was not done attacking her fellow Britons.

In a second post she blasted the protesters for claiming to be acting to protect British women and children, and went on to claim that she feels “intimidated” by the protesters, who were marching at the Novotel on Cherry Lane and at a Holiday Inn.

“I’m a pretty tough girl, but when I think about the times I’ve been the most intimidated in London or anywhere else in the UK, whether on the tube/train or walking with friends late at night,” she said, “it involves those kinds of British men, either after a night at the pub, post boxing or football match.”

She then excoriated the British citizens and told them to “stop using immigration as an excuse to be appalling” and instead told them to “go and get a National Trust membership for real.”

Despite Goulding’s attack on her countrymen, millions of Britons are beginning to become fed up with the far-left government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and its growing history of placing migrants ahead of British citizens and the growing crime rates attributed to militant migrants.

Many in the UK are protesting against the hotels that offer government-paid housing for migrants that often serve as a locus for crime in British communities. And others are infuriated by the decades of migrant rape gangs that have prayed on young British girls, rape gangs taht the British government covered up and refused to investigate.

