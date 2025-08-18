Protests against migrant hotels continue across England as native Britons rage over the government putting local women and children at risk by placing unvetted young male asylum seekers in their midst.

Multiple towns and cities in England saw locals pour out onto the streets again over the weekend, in a continuation of the protest movement that was sparked in June in the town of Epping in Essex after a hotel migrant from Ethiopia, Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl just days after arriving in Britain illegally by boat across the English Channel.

Hundreds gathered outside the Bell Hotel on Sunday, which was used to house the Ethiopian migrant, among others. The hotel faces a legal challenge at the High Court from local officials, who argue that it should be shut down as migrant accommodation because it has become “a feeding ground for unrest”. Essex Police said that the protest was held peacefully and did not result in any arrests.

The protesters in Epping were joined by de facto Tory leader Robert Jenrick, who has been leading a punchy campaign ion recent months to portray the party as having come round to the public’s way of thinking on border control, after a disastrous 14 years in power. On X, the Conservative MP wrote: “Great to be with peaceful, patriotic protesters in Epping today. People are right to be fed up of illegal migration. And the crime and billions being wasted because of it. Starmer should get out of Westminster, listen to people’s concerns, and act to keep us safe.”

However, figures from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK were quick to note that it was Jenrick’s party which first began to use hotels en masse to house illegal migrants coming across the Channel, and which also implemented post-Brexit immigration liberalisation that led to record numbers of legal migrants being foisted upon the country, despite having previously promised to do the opposite. Indeed, Jenrick himself was once Immigration minister and boasted of establishing migrant hotels, leading to questions over how sincere the Tory volte-face is.

Hundreds more gathered on Sunday in the Norwich town of Bowthorpe outside of the Brook Hotel, again, in response to the government commandeering the facility to house supposed asylum seekers.

As with other similar protests, the demonstration saw mothers and other women dressed in pink to highlight the threat that young military age male migrants being dumped into their communities pose to women and girls.

According to the Norwich Evening News, participants carried placards reading “Starmer I am not far right! Just a concerned grandmother” and “make our streets safe again”.

In London, the “Pink Lady” protesters gathered yet again on Sunday in Canary Wharf outside the Britannia International Hotel, which the government recently took over to house hundreds of migrants. However, the demonstration also saw the arrival of young masked men, some of whom were carrying St George and Union Jack flags.

The Metropolitan Police invoked Section 14 of the Public Order Act to “prevent serious disruption” and ordered that the protest be shut down. In total, the Met said that it made six arrests at the demonstration.

Meanwhile, in addition to organised street protests, others have been engaging in another form of civil disobedience, with natives hoisting British and English flags — which have become symbols, remarkably, of resistance within their own country — in their locales on street fixtures such as lamp posts.

The trend appears to have begun in the multicultural city of Birmingham, where the left-wing Labour council has come under fire for taking down UK flags while refusing to remove Palestinian flags without police escort for fear of reprisals.

Commenting on the “raising the colours” movement, Professor Matthew Goodwin remarked: “This should be seen for what it is —an act of resistance against mass uncontrolled immigration, broken borders, the decision by politicians to house illegal migrants in the heart of their communities, and the loss of their national identity.

“By flying their flags, they are letting us all know that they do exist, they do belong, they do have a home, and there is a ‘we’ they want to reassert and protect, no matter how much the elite class want them and you to think otherwise.”