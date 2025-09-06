Nolte: Black Comedian Accidentally Proves How Little Racism There Is in America

A black comedian who goes by the name of Druski went to extraordinary lengths to prove how little racism there is in America.

And it all happened by accident.

Oops.

Druski, whose real name is Andrew Desbordes, underwent a remarkable transformation that altered his appearance to resemble that of a white man. Faded tattoos, farmer’s tan… It’s truly impressive.

Druski then attended a NASCAR race and apparently spent the day turning his white guy into a grotesque stereotype of a redneck Southerner. If you watch his video, you will see that his redneck character stands out like a sore thumb in a sea of normalcy.

One can only assume that he was unable to convince any single one of the many people he partied with to express racist views. Why can we assume that? My guess is that those racist moments would’ve been featured prominently in his video of the event.

Druski very effectively impersonated a “guy in the club” and failed to out a single NASCAR fan as a fellow member of his racist club.

That’s interesting all on its own, but…

Druski himself commits the only actual moments of racism in the video. This black comedian treats two separate black NASCAR attendees in truly sickening ways that are cruel rather than humorous.

As one black man passes him, Druski spits at his feet.

He calls another black NASCAR fan “boy,” and then asks if he’s lost. Then he spits near him and says, “Find something safe to do, boy.”

Watch for yourself. It’s nauseating:

This is America in 2025, a place with so little racism, people have to invent it.

Same with Jussie Smollett.

Same with The Michael Brown Hoax.

Same with The Trayvon Martin Hoax.

Same with the NASCAR Noose Hoax.

Remember when far-left NBC News tried and failed to bait NASCAR fans into being racist by bringing Muslims to a race?

No one’s arguing that there aren’t isolated instances of racism. In fact, I would argue that Druski’s mean-spirited and stereotypical impersonation of a white man is racist. But there’s just no question that the demand for racism (from the left and the corporate media) cannot be met by the supply of racism.

It’s a great compliment to America and the American people that there is not enough actual racism to meet the left’s craven demand for it.

And it’s an even greater credit to my fellow Southerners.

You ask anyone in the South if they have ever vacationed or lived in a city, and almost all of them will tell you yes.

Now go and ask city people how many of them have ever spent time in a small town or rural area. Most of them have not.

So who are the true provincials?

People like this Druski have no idea about the South. He’s what he thinks we are — a provincial buried in ignorant prejudices. He’d be amazed at how many Southerners have mixed-race families. Out of the ten families nearest to me, three are mixed race (including my own).

Even accounting for population, Rural America doesn’t have anywhere near the hate crime problems that Democrat-run cities have.

As I pointed out years ago, “Rural Trump Voters Already Live in the Safe, Tolerant Utopia Leftists Claim to Want.”

After living in the South for more than 20 years, I have never seen a white person behave towards a black person in the way Druski did in his video. I’ve never seen anything close. Truthfully, I’ve never seen any act of racism down here.

That the left and the fake media must invent racism is just one more reason to love America and Americans.

