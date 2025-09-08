Jimmy Kimmel Says He Enjoys Giving Trump a ‘Little Poke’ When Asked About His Role in ‘Defending Democracy’

Left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who admits he doesn’t “necessarily” feel like he is “defending democracy,” says he nonetheless enjoys giving President Donald Trump “a little poke” on his show.

“I don’t necessarily feel like I’m defending democracy, but I do feel like I’m giving this guy a little poke,” Kimmel said in response to a question about what it means to “be at the forefront of defending democracy.”

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host went on to say that he feels President Trump “deserves it,” adding, “I enjoy it, and I love that people enjoy it, too.”

Kimmel spoke to reporters Sunday on the red carpet at the Creative Arts Emmys, where he won best game show host for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

While the Creative Emmys are not televised live, a highlight show will be available to stream in the coming weekend.

Meanwhile, Kimmel is mulling over fleeing the United States due to President Trump, and recently revealed that he has gotten his Italian citizenship.

“What’s going on is — as bad as you thought it was gonna be, it’s so much worse,” Kimmel fearmongered during an appearance last month on ex-girlfriend Sarah Silverman’s podcast.

“It’s just unbelievable. I feel like it’s probably even worse than [Trump] would like it to be,” Kimmel, who campaigned for Democrats in the 2024 election, continued.

“I did get Italian citizenship,” Kimmel added. “I do have that.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.