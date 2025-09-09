‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Raymond Cruz Arrested for Allegedly Hosing Woman, Agent Calls Charges ‘Outrageous’

Actor Raymond Cruz (Breaking Bad, The Rock) was arrested on Monday for allegedly spraying a woman with a hose while washing his car in front of his Los Angeles home.

The alleged incident took place in the Silver Lake neighborhood in the later morning on Monday, per Entertainment Weekly:

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told Entertainment Weekly that officers responded to a call about an alleged battery in the Silver Lake neighborhood around 10:40 a.m. Cruz, 60, was arrested via a private person’s arrest and taken into custody, the spokesperson said. No further details were provided. According to records from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reviewed by EW, Cruz was booked on a misdemeanor charge around 1:30 p.m. and released on his own recognizance about two hours later. He has a court date set for Oct. 1.

TMZ initially reported Cruz was accused of spraying a woman’s daughter with a garden hose, but the actor’s agent, Raphael Berko, denied that accusation, calling it “outrageous and dangerous.”

According to Berko, the incident involve three women who parked close to his car in front of his home as he was washing it even though he asked they move their vehicle so that they do not get wet. Berko said that Cruz lives a fairly private life and has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years, adding that he he has “never even had a jaywalking ticket.”

Though audiences know Cruz for playing the hot-headed drug lord Tuco Salamanca on Breaking Bad, he has been a regular character actor going back to the 1990s with roles in The Rock, Under Siege, and Alien: Resurrection.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.