AI Startup Plans to Create 5,000 Podcasts, 3,000 Episodes a Week for $1 Each

A new AI startup company aims to revolutionize the podcast space by creating 5,000 shows with 3,000 episodes a week for just the price of $1 each.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Inception Point AI plans to built a “stable of AI talent to host podcasts, and eventually become broader influencers across social media, literature and more.”

The company theorizes it can produce content people will want to consume at a low-cost.

“We believe that in the near future half the people on the planet will be AI, and we are the company that’s bringing those people to life,” said CEO Jeanine Wright.

Every episode produced by the company will cost $1 or less with advertising attached, so if just 20 people listen to the episode, they will theoretically retain a profit.

“Inception Point AI already has more than 5,000 shows across its Quiet Please Podcast Network and produces more than 3,000 episodes a week,” noted THR. “Collectively, the network has seen 10 million downloads since September 2023. It takes about an hour to create an episode, from coming up with the idea to getting it out in the world.”

“The company produces different levels of podcasts. The lowest level involves weather reports for various geographic areas or simple biographies and higher levels involving subject-area podcasts hosted by one of about 50 AI personalities they’ve created, including food expert Claire Delish, gardener and nature expert Nigel Thistledown and Oly Bennet, who covers off-beat sports,” it added.

The company has not said if it plans to cover hard news. They also have kept the identities of their AI hosts fairly shallow with no deep backstories in order to avoid people developing a deeper relationship.

“I am not going to create a personality that somebody has a deep relationship with,” said William Corbin, co-founder and CTO of the company.

