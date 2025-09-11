Country Star Lee Brice: Charlie Kirk’s Assassination ‘Is Something to Wake Us Up, Make Us Stand Up for What Is Right’

Country star Lee Brice added his voice of sadness and despair to that of millions of others after the assassination of Charlie Kirk on Wednesday, saying “It’s something to wake us up and make us stand up for what is right.”

Brice took to social media to share his thoughts, finishing with the exhortation “Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk”:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Brice (@leebrice)

As Breitbart News reported, Kirk was shot in his neck and killed while at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump has since ordered all U.S. flags to be flown at half-mast until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday in honor of Kirk, who he described as a “Great American Patriot.”

Trump also spoke up about the “heinous” assassination of the 31-year-old free speech crusader.

“Grief and Anger”: President Trump Addresses “Heinous Assassination” of Charlie Kirk

In latest developments, the FBI has provided a tipline for the public to submit any information, photos, or videos that can help with the investigation into the murder of the father of two..

“The FBI is working alongside our local and state law enforcement partners in Utah to fully investigate and seek justice in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Anyone with information, photos, and video from the incident can help the FBI identity more answers by sharing the files here,” the statement on X reads.

“We have full resources devoted to this investigation, including tactical, operational, investigative and intelligence,” Special Agent Robert Bohls of the FBI’s Salt Lake City office said in a statement attached to the X post.