Drag Queens Crash the Emmys 2025 Red Carpet

The 77th Emmy Awards on Sunday night featured a bevy of drag queens who crashed the red carpet, a recent trend for major Hollywood awards shows that was almost unthinkable a decade ago.

The Emmy Awards, airing live on with CBS and Paramount+ and meant to honor the American prime time television programming, saw its much-ballyhooed red carpet filled with drag performers.

Lucky Starzzz, the Cuban-American drag performer who starred on the seventeenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, showed up at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California, wearing a massive set of roses on his head, a huge glove, and pearls.

Next up was a white cutout dress-clad Suzie Toot, who burst on to mainstream TV screens in 2025 on the seventeenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

And then there’s Lexi Love, another RuPaul’s Drag Race season seventeen contestant.