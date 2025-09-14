Drag Queens Crash the Emmys 2025 Red Carpet

<> at Zilker Park on October 8, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Gilbert Flores; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jerome Hudson

The 77th Emmy Awards on Sunday night featured a bevy of drag queens who crashed the red carpet, a recent trend for major Hollywood awards shows that was almost unthinkable a decade ago.

The Emmy Awards, airing live on with CBS and Paramount+ and meant to honor the American prime time television programming, saw its much-ballyhooed red carpet filled with drag performers.

Lucky Starzzz, the Cuban-American drag performer who starred on the seventeenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, showed up at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California, wearing a massive set of roses on his head, a huge glove, and pearls.

Los Angeles, CA September 14, 2025 Lucky Starzzz on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Next up was a white cutout dress-clad Suzie Toot, who burst on to mainstream TV screens in 2025 on the seventeenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Los Angeles, CA September 14, 2025 Suzie Toot on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

And then there’s Lexi Love, another RuPaul’s Drag Race season seventeen contestant.

Los Angeles, CA September 14, 2025 Lexi Love on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.