‘The Matrix’ Director Lilly Wachowski Defends Trans DC Comics Writer Who Celebrated Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

The Matrix director Lilly Wachowski (born Andrew Wachowski) took to the left-wing social media hive Bluesky and defended the transgender DC Comics writer Gretchen Felker-Martin, whose Red Hood comic book series was promptly cancelled after Felker-Martin celebrated the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

“DC comics planting their flag on the moral high ground on the side of a white nationalist, transphobe while dutifully carrying on his rotten work in the firing of Gretchen Felker-Martin,” Wachowski said in his post.

The characters of the DC universe would find this despicable. [image or embed] — Lilly Wachowski (@lillywachowski.bsky.social) September 12, 2025 at 4:59 PM

Felker-Martin cheered Kirk’s murder, taking to his Bluesky account, writing “Thoughts and prayers you Nazi bitch.” Felker-Martin followed that post up with another, saying “Hope the bullet’s okay after touching Charlie Kirk.”

Felker-Martin later doubled down, telling Comics Journal “I had no regrets for what I said about [Kirk]. [Kirk’s murder] just didn’t strike me as an especially hot flashpoint. This is such a loathsome person. Everyone on the entire internet is talking about how pleasant it is that he got his.”

“I saw that he had died in the middle of spreading more of the bigotry that he spent his every waking moment promulgating, and in a way that he had advocated for others to die, and felt nothing but contempt for his life,” Felker-Martin said.