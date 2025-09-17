Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Visits British Royals in Striking Dior Haute Couture Suit and Hat

First Lady Melania Trump stepped off Marine One on Wednesday to greet the Prince and Princess of Wales in Windsor, England, donning full haute couture fit only for the world’s royalty.
To kick off the United States-United Kingdom state visit between the Trumps and British monarch, Melania Trump wore a charcoal wool suit from Dior Haute Couture — perhaps a glimpse into the highly anticipated couture collection from the fashion house’s new creative director, Jonathan Anderson?
Mrs. Trump and her loyal fashion confidant Hervé Pierre paired the suit with a custom Dior wide-brim hat in a plum shade as well as black suede Dior stilettos.
In terms of color palette, the look was a fit for the rich burgundy Emilia Wickstead coat dress that Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore to greet Mrs. Trump. The princess paired the coat with a matching burgundy hat from Jane Taylor and Gianvito Rossi 105 stilettos.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: (L-R) Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales receive US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Zak Hussein – Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Britain’s Queen Camilla (L) and US First Lady Melania Trump (R) travel in the The Scottish State Coach during a horse-drawn procession towards Windsor Castle during a state visit of U.S. President Trump And First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and Prince William, Prince of Wales (2nd L) arrive at Windsor Castle with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on day two of the US President Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: First Lady Melania Trump in a horse drawn carriage during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein – Pool/ Mark Cuthbert/ UK Press via Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Queen Camilla and U.S First Lady Melania Trump during the carriage procession through the Windsor Estate at Windsor Castle during the State visit by the President of the United States of America on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Paul Grover – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: First Lady Melania Trump and Queen Camilla during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: First Lady Melania Trump during a carriage procession through the Windsor Estate at Windsor Castle during US President Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Trump is in England from Sept. 16-18 on his second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: First Lady Melania Trump and U.S. President Donald Trump during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: (L-R) Catherine, Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a state visit at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Queen Camilla (L) and First Lady Melania Trump during a carriage procession through the Windsor Estate at Windsor Castle on day two of the US President Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
NMA POOL President Trump arrival Windsor Castle on his second state visit to the UK , the first time a president has been granted a second state visit .
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: US President Donald Trump (2nd R) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) stand with Queen Camilla and King Charles III as they arrive for a Beating Retreat ceremony at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Trump is in England from Sept. 16-18 on his second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Zak Hussein – Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump view items on display during a visit to the Royal Collection exhibition, in the Green Drawing Room during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Trump is in England from Sept. 16-18 on his second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: US President Donald Trump, King Charles III, Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump view items on display during a visit to the Royal Collection exhibition, in the Green Drawing Room during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Trump is in England from Sept. 16-18 on his second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: US First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump (C) arrive at St. George’s Chapel during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Trump is in England from Sept. 16-18 on his second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: The Dean of Windsor, the Rt. Rev. Christopher Cocksworth (L) speaks with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during their visit to St George’s Chapel during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: US First Lady Melania Trump is welcomed to Windsor Castle by King Charles III on day two of the US President Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: President Donald Trump (2nd L) stands beside King Charles III (2nd R) and Queen Camilla (R) with Melania Trump (L) as they wait to review the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle on day two of the US President Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: US President Donald Trump (2nd R) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) sit with Queen Camilla and King Charles III during a Beating Retreat ceremony at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Trump is in England from Sept. 16-18 on his second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: (L-R) Queen Camilla, King Charles III, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during a Beating Retreat military ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day two of the president’s second state visit to the UK on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: US President Donald Trump (L) and US First Lady Melania Trump (C) are shown a stall with Stall Plates of the Garter Knights displayed as they tour the quire of St George’s Chapel with Chapter Clerk Charlotte Manley (R) at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during a visit to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: US President Donald Trump (2nd R) and US First Lady Melania Trump (2nd L) greet a children’s choir as they are taken on a tour of St George’s Chapel by Dean of Windsor Christopher Cocksworth (R) during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Evan Vucci – Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Chapter Clerk, Charlotte Manley speaks to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during their visit to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during the State visit by the President of the United States of America on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet young members of the choir during a visit to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during the State visit by the President of the United States of America on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Chapter Clerk, Charlotte Manley speaks to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during their visit to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.
To depart the U.S. for England, Mrs. Trump chose an equestrian look, wearing an oversized and extra-long trench coat from Burberry — maybe the most quintessentially British labels in fashion today.
Mrs. Trump paired the trench with black leather riding boots, also from Burberry and Yves Saint Laurent sunglasses.
US First Lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. US President Donald Trump expects to announce economic deals totaling more than $10 billion during his trip this week to the United Kingdom, senior US officials said Monday. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 16: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House en route to London on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump and the first lady are traveling to the United Kingdom where they are expected to meet with King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) and first lady Melania Trump (L) board Air Force One on September 16, 2025 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. President Trump and the first lady are traveling to the United Kingdom where they are expected to meet with King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump, right, and First Lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. Trump expects to announce economic deals totaling more than $10 billion during his trip this week to the United Kingdom, senior US officials said Monday. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images
STANSTED, ESSEX – SEPTEMBER 16: U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump exit Air Force One after arriving at London Stansted Airport for a state visit on September 16, 2025 in Stansted, Essex. President Trump is in England from Sept. 16-18 on his second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump, center right, and First Lady Melania Trump, center left, as they disembark from Air Force One after arriving at London Stansted Airport in Stansted, UK, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. The US and Britain will sign an agreement to make it quicker for companies in both countries to build nuclear power stations when Trump visits this week, according to the UK government. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images
