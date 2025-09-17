Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Visits British Royals in Striking Dior Haute Couture Suit and Hat

First Lady Melania Trump stepped off Marine One on Wednesday to greet the Prince and Princess of Wales in Windsor, England, donning full haute couture fit only for the world’s royalty.

To kick off the United States-United Kingdom state visit between the Trumps and British monarch, Melania Trump wore a charcoal wool suit from Dior Haute Couture — perhaps a glimpse into the highly anticipated couture collection from the fashion house’s new creative director, Jonathan Anderson?

Mrs. Trump and her loyal fashion confidant Hervé Pierre paired the suit with a custom Dior wide-brim hat in a plum shade as well as black suede Dior stilettos.

In terms of color palette, the look was a fit for the rich burgundy Emilia Wickstead coat dress that Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore to greet Mrs. Trump. The princess paired the coat with a matching burgundy hat from Jane Taylor and Gianvito Rossi 105 stilettos.

To depart the U.S. for England, Mrs. Trump chose an equestrian look, wearing an oversized and extra-long trench coat from Burberry — maybe the most quintessentially British labels in fashion today.

Mrs. Trump paired the trench with black leather riding boots, also from Burberry and Yves Saint Laurent sunglasses.

