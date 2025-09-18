Fashion Notes: Melania Trump, Princess Kate Ready for Autumn in Ralph Lauren

First Lady Melania Trump and Catherine, Princess of Wales, spent the day together visiting Scouts at Frogmore Gardens — both impeccably coordinated in quintessential autumn shades from Ralph Lauren.
For the visit, Melania Trump wore Ralph Lauren’s Bryn belted lamb-suede jacket, which features box-pleated patch pockets and a waist-cinching buckled belt.
Mrs. Trump wore Loro Piana trousers and Roger Vivier trompette ballerina flats in tan leather to finish her look.
Meanwhile, Princess Catherine wore a forest green suede jacket from Me+Em, paired with a mid-length brown skirt from Ralph Lauren. The princess’s suede boots and silk scarf from Sudbury Mill make this look an autumn essential.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Catherine, Princess of Wales (left) and First Lady Melania Trump in Frogmore Gardens during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: First Lady Melania Trump during a visit to Frogmore Gardens in Windsor, Berkshire, during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Catherine, Princess of Wales (left) and First Lady Melania Trump in Frogmore Gardens during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Chief Scout Dwayne Fields presents a Scout scarf to First Lady Melania Trump (right) after she and Catherine, Princess of Wales (centre) met members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme in Frogmore Gardens during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Catherine, Princess of Wales (left) and First Lady Melania Trump after meeting members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme in Frogmore Gardens during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Catherine, Princess of Wales (left) and First Lady Melania Trump in Frogmore Gardens during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Chief Scout Dwayne Fields presents a Scout scarf to First Lady Melania Trump (right) after she and Catherine, Princess of Wales (centre) met members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme in Frogmore Gardens during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Catherine, Princess of Wales (left) and First Lady Melania Trump after meeting members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme in Frogmore Gardens in Windsor, Berkshire, during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump (R) and Catherine, Princess of Wales meet members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme in the grounds of Frogmore Cottage, during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Testa – Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump (R) and Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) meet members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme as they tour the grounds of Frogmore Cottage, during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump (R) and Catherine, Princess of Wales walk with Chief Scout for the Scout Association Dwayne Fields as they meet members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme in the grounds of Frogmore Cottage, during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Nathan Howard – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump (R) and Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) meet members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme as they tour the grounds of Frogmore Cottage, during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump (R) and Catherine, Princess of Wales tour the grounds of Frogmore Cottage where they met members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme, during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Nathan Howard – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump (R) and Catherine, Princess of Wales interact with children as they tour the grounds of Frogmore Cottage where they met members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme, during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Nathan Howard – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump (R) and Catherine, Princess of Wales tour the grounds of Frogmore Cottage where they met members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme, during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Nathan Howard – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump as she meets members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme in Frogmore Gardens during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Catherine, Princess of Wales (left) and First Lady Melania Trump after meeting members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme in Frogmore Gardens in Windsor, Berkshire, during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump (R) and Catherine, Princess of Wales join Chief Scout for the Scout Association Dwayne Fields as they meet members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme in the grounds of Frogmore Cottage, during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Testa – Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: First Lady Melania Trump joins 20 Squirrel Scouts taking part in nature activities on the Windsor Castle estate to earn their Go Wild badges during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump joins Chief Scout for the Scout Association Dwayne Fields as she meets members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme in the grounds of Frogmore Cottage, during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Testa – Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump meets members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme in the grounds of Frogmore Cottage, during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Testa – Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and First Lady Melania Trump talk in Frogmore Gardens during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and First Lady Melania Trump talk in Frogmore Gardens during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump reacts as she walks with a girl as she meets members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme in the grounds of Frogmore Cottage, during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Nathan Howard – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Catherine, Princess of Wales (left) and First Lady Melania Trump in Frogmore Gardens during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump looks on during a visit to Frogmore Cottage, during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Nathan Howard – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.