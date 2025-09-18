Fashion Notes: Melania Trump, Princess Kate Ready for Autumn in Ralph Lauren

First Lady Melania Trump and Catherine, Princess of Wales, spent the day together visiting Scouts at Frogmore Gardens — both impeccably coordinated in quintessential autumn shades from Ralph Lauren.

For the visit, Melania Trump wore Ralph Lauren’s Bryn belted lamb-suede jacket, which features box-pleated patch pockets and a waist-cinching buckled belt.

Mrs. Trump wore Loro Piana trousers and Roger Vivier trompette ballerina flats in tan leather to finish her look.

Meanwhile, Princess Catherine wore a forest green suede jacket from Me+Em, paired with a mid-length brown skirt from Ralph Lauren. The princess’s suede boots and silk scarf from Sudbury Mill make this look an autumn essential.

