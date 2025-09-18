Nolte: Unrepentant Jimmy Kimmel Reportedly ‘F**king Livid,’ Eager to Break ABC Contract

Reports are surfacing that former comedian Jimmy Kimmel is “fucking livid” over the suspension of his basement-rated late-night show, a suspension that will likely turn into cancellation.

Kimmel is also talking about — tee hee — breaking his contract with ABC.

Earlier this week, while using airwaves owned by the public, Kimmel spread the disinformation that Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a Donald Trump supporter. This was not a joke. This was not a punchline. To put the full weight of fact on it, Kimmel said it as a matter-of-fact aside.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” he said.

This is a lie.

This is a blood libel.

Using the publicly owned airwaves to spread disinformation is a violation of the contract that broadcast outlets agree to when they receive the valuable asset of public airwaves for free. They must serve the public interest. Kimmel has not served the public interest since he launched his jihad on us more than ten years ago. Kimmel wasn’t suddenly yanked off the air. Quite the opposite: he violated the public interest and, by extension, FCC guidelines for years and years.

Kimmel’s suspension was long overdue.

Anyway, like everyone who watches Kimmel’s show, Kimmel is not laughing. In fact, he’s looking to do all of America a solid and break his contract with ABC. Oh, please, please, please let this, from the New York Post, be true:

Sources told the outlet that the network’s decision is the “last straw” for Kimmel, who is now “actively looking” to break out of his contract and end his relationship with ABC. “Jimmy is pissed over the decision to suspend him and the show and he isn’t going to take this lightly, as he is actively looking for ways to get out of his contract,” the source said, with another insisting they’ve “never seen Kimmel this angry.”

I’m sure that learning the news that Kimmel wants to break his contract has ABC all, Oh, please, don’t throw me in the briar patch of you quitting your basement-rated show that’s losing us millions and millions.

ABC/Disney cancelled Roseanne Barr, Tim Allen, and Gina Carano over much less.

And according to this, he’s not even sorry for what he did.

Kimmel’s was not a tasteless joke. His was an ethical breach. He lied. He can lie on Substack, not on our airwaves.

