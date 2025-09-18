Report: Kimmel Refused to Apologize for Charlie Kirk Remarks on Air

Former late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel reportedly refused to apologize on air for his remarks about Charlie Kirk during an earlier monologue, in which he blamed the “MAGA gang” for Kirk’s assassination.

Kimmel went on to make fun of President Donald Trump for his supposedly flippant response to Kirk’s murder, focusing on one remark instead of Trump’s many statements and gestures since the assassination.

After Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Brad Carr threatened to revoke the broadcast licenses of Disney, ABC, and their affiliates if Kimmel’s remarks were not addressed, he was apparently planning to address the controversy — but refused to apologize. The Hollywood Reporter reported:

A source tells The Hollywood Reporter Kimmel was prepared to address the backlash on Wednesday night’s show. He planned to explain what he said and demonstrate how it was taken out of context. When asked by THR, the source said that Kimmel was not planning on apologizing. He felt that what he said did not require an apology. … Nexstar issued a statement late Wednesday they would not air tonight’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and would preempt the show for the foreseeable future.

The end of Kimmel’s show prompted a furious backlash on the left, with Democrats accusing the Trump administration and corporate Hollywood of censorship.

But many on the right were unmoved, noting that broadcast media (as opposed to cable or satellite) are subject to regulation, and arguing that misinforming the public served to cover up the murder, as well as to cover for future violence by the left against the right.

