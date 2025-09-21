Rock Star Morrissey Cancels Boston Show After ‘Credible Threat’ on His Life

Sept. 20 (UPI) — Outspoken British rock star Morrissey has canceled two weekend shows in the United States due to a “credible threat on his life.”

“In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey’s life,” representatives for the venue where the 66-year-old singer was to perform Saturday wrote on Instagram.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, tomorrow’s engagement at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway has been cancelled.”

The former Smiths front-man also posted on his personal account: “Due to recent events and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, the upcoming shows this weekend at Foxwoods and MGM Music Hall have been cancelled. All tickets will be refunded automatically at your original point of purchase. We appreciate your understanding.”

The vocal critic of British politicians and immigration policies also canceled Friday’s concert in Mashantucket, Conn.

The move comes more than a week after U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at an event in Utah.