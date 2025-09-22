Nolte: One Week Later, Kimmel and Disney Have Still Not Retracted His Lie

It’s been a full week since Jimmy Kimmel lied about Charlie Kirk’s accused assassin being a Trump supporter, and that lie has still not been retracted.

Last Monday, using the national broadcast network ABC (which is owned by the Disney Grooming Syndicate), Kimmel stood on a national stage and told America a brazen lie. In the week since, neither he nor ABC/Disney have retracted and corrected that lie.

I don’t care if Jimmy Kimmel apologizes. Forced apologies have always made me uncomfortable. Making someone apologize who isn’t sorry is a form of bullying. Besides, if Kimmel were sorry, he would have said so by now. It’s not as though his only form of communication is through the basement-rated Late Night show pulled off the air last week.

No, unless he is truly remorseful for spreading a scurrilous and defamatory lie, he can keep his apology. And sadly, I think Kimmel is so full of pride, hate, self-regard, partisan blindness, and bubbled that admitting he’s wrong, especially to the conservatives and Normal People he hates so much, is something that’s beyond him.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If Kimmel wants to return to his basement-rated Late Night show, what should not be negotiable is a full-throated retraction of the comments he made last Monday, followed by a full correction. Here are those comments:

We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.

When Kimmel spread that lie, we already knew the truth about Charlie Kirk’s accused assassin: that he is a 22-year-old leftist homosexual in a twisted sexual relationship with a furry-transsexual, and that he is someone who saw Kirk as a fascist.

Kimmel knew all that and still used airwaves owned by the public to say the exact opposite, not as a joke, but because the former comedian is a mouthpiece for the Democrat Party and organized left, which includes Kimmel’s employer Disney/ABC.

Various reports claim Kimmel’s fellow leftists at ABC/Disney suspended him indefinitely because Kimmel not only refused to correct the record, but intended to double down on his lie.

RELATED: President Trump — Jimmy Kimmel Was Fired for “Lack of Talent”

Good grief, even Kimmel’s ABC colleagues over at The View do on-air corrections to set the record straight. The fact that Kimmel refuses to retract what was a lie and then correct the record with what are objective facts tells you everything you need to know about his character, or lack thereof.

At the very least, ABC/Disney should have already retracted Kimmel’s statement and issued a correction for the falsehood.

But these are not serious, honest, or decent people.

