Video: Pop Star Pink Accused of Glorifying Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, ‘Catering to Her Woke Hollywood Friends’

Pop star Pink has come under fire for “crossing the line” and glorifying the horrific assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The video from TikTok creator RigoStaRR issued a takedown of the the “Don’t Let Me Get Me” singer, denouncing her “tone-deaf” response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“Exposed: Pink crossed the line, so now it’s time to drag her,” RigoStaRR said in the video. “You might not like the truth, but I’ll never tell a lie. I’m not doing this to be sensational. I’m not doing it to get clicks. I’m already getting the views. But someone this foul and disgusting, oh, I’m gonna call them out on it. And Pink, bitch, this one’s for you, home girl.”

RigoStaRR first rebuked Pink for saying President Trump lowered flags to half-staff in honor of Charlie Kirk but never for a school shooting. In fact, Trump lowered the flags at half-staff after shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis on August 27.

“As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on August 27, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff,” said the White House proclamation.

RigoStaRR then chastised Pink for a post in which she floated a “funeral idea” for Charlie Kirk in which an organist plays “Pop Goes the Weasel” while those in attendance stare at the closed casket with bated breath.