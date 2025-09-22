Jimmy Kimmel TV Comeback Collapsing as Sinclair Broadcasting Group Says It Won’t Air Show on Its ABC Stations

Sinclair Broadcasting Group will still not air Jimmy Kimmel Live! on its 33 ABC affiliate stations even after Disney struck a deal for him to return from his short-lived suspension.

As Breitbart News reported on Monday, Disney and ABC announced that Jimmy Kimmel would be returning to his late-night show after mounting pressure from protests and boycotts in the wake of his suspension.

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” Disney said in a statement. “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

Last week, ABC affiliate Nexstar announced it pulling Jimmy Kimmel “from all of their stations” after the comedian suggested the assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk may be affiliated with MAGA despite evidence indicating he was influenced by left-wing ideologies. Nexstar said Kimmel’s comments were “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” adding it would like to “move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

Shortly after ABC announced the suspension, Sinclair Inc. Vice Chairman Jason Smith released a statement rebuking Kimmel’s comments as “inappropriate and deeply insensitive.” “Mr. Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country,” said Vice Chairman Jason Smith. “We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities. We appreciate FCC Chairman Carr’s remarks today, and this incident highlights the critical need for the FCC to take immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by the big national networks.”

On Monday, Sinclair said that it will refrain from airing the show as the company continues to evaluate the situation.

“Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!‘ across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming,” a rep for Sinclair said. “Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return.”

Nexstar has not issued a statement as of this writing.

