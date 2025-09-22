‘Spider-Man’ Pauses Filming After Tom Holland Hospitalized for Concussion

Sept. 22 (UPI) — Filming is paused for Spider-Man: Brand New Day as Tom Holland recovers from a mild concussion.

The incident occurred on set, and the actor, 29, is taking a few days to recover before resuming production, several outlets report.

No one else was injured, according to Deadline.

Sony executives will meet Monday to determine next steps.

The film, slated for a July 31 release, began filming in August, in Glasgow, Variety said.

The 2021 feature Spider-Man: No Way Home raked in some $1.91 billion, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Brand New Day will also star Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman and Michael Mando.

Holland first portrayed the iconic character in the 2017 feature Spider-Man: Homecoming.