‘South Park’ Packs Pro-Kimmel Plot in an Episode Where Trump Nearly Kills Brendan Carr

Comedy Central’s South Park placed a not-so-subtle pro-Jimmy Kimmel message inside the plot of this week’s episode that saw President Donald Trump nearly killing FCC chair Brendan Carr during several failed attempts to actually murder his unborn baby being carried by Satan.

“Hey Satan! You wanna get in the hot tub and smoke some cigarettes?” Trump says to a bedridden crocheting Satan while taking off his pants, exposing his comically small penis.

“Hot tubs and cigarettes are really bad for the baby,” Satan responds.

“Yeah, I know. Let’s do it anyway,” Trump says.

The bit escalates quickly with Trump setting multiple boobytraps for Satan that only Brenden Carr falls for.

Elsewhere, “Will Kyle’s mom strike Gaza and destroy a Palestinian hospital?” becomes one of the hottest prediction market wagers engrossing South Park Elementary. The antisemitic bet being made on an “offensive government app” springs Carr into regulatory action that constantly places him in Trump’s deadly crosshairs.

Attempting to warn Trump of a potential scandal, Carr slips on grease meant for Satan and falls down a couple dozen White House steps. Trump is next seen lacing a soup for Satan with Plan B. Satan rejects the soup only for Carr to scarf it down. Carr dedicates so hard, his shit send him flying through a White House window. One final attempt by Trump, infecting Satan with toxoplasmosis via kitty litter, is a bust when Carr walks into the trap, landing him in an intensive care unit.

When asked by JD Vance if Carr will recover, the ICU doctor says “His bones are healing, so he may regain full range of motion. But if the toxoplasmosis parasite gets to his brain, I’m afraid he may lose his freedom of speech.” That line being the most obvious nod to the recently unsuspended left-wing ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who returned to his show on Tuesday night after being suspended for saying Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin was “MAGA.” Kimmel was unrepentant in his monologue, casting himself as a free speech warrior and the victim of Carr and President Trump’s “authoritarian” government.

The episode ends with Kyle’s mom in Israel, crashing a government meeting, and berating Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. “Just who do you think you are, killing thousands and flattening neighborhoods, then wrapping yourself in Judaism like it’s some shield from criticism?” she is heard saying off camera.

Wednesday’s episode was the first in three weeks. Last week, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone said the latest episode was not ready for release, blaming the “last minute” nature of production on the show’s three-week hiatus.

