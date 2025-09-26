Jennifer Lawrence Fails to Mention Hamas or Their Hostages While Claiming a ‘Genocide’ Is Happening in ‘Palestine’

Left-wing actress Jennifer Lawrence slammed the so-called “genocide” going in in Gaza, attacked Israel, but never mentioned the hostages being held by Hamas, nor the sick attack on more than a thousand innocent Jews on October 7, 2023.

Lawrence was speaking to the press at the San Sebastian Film Festival press conference on Friday when she decided to turn her attention to the conflict in Gaza and insisted that Israel is guilty of “genocide.”

“I’m terrified and it’s mortifying,” she said when asked about the conflict in Gaza,according to Variety. ” What’s happening is no less than a genocide and it’s unacceptable,” she said.

“I’m terrified for my children, for all of our children.”

“On top of everything else, what makes me so sad is that this disrespect and the discourse in American politics right now is going to be normal to them. I mean, the kids who are voting right now at 18, it’s going to be totally normal to them that politics has no integrity. Politicians lie, there is no empathy,” she lamented.

“And everybody needs to remember that when you ignore what’s happening on one side of the world, it won’t be long until it’s on your side as well,” the Mother! star exclaimed.

“I wish that there was something I could say, something that I could do to fix this extremely complex and disgraceful situation. It breaks my heart,” she continued. “But the reality is, our fear in speaking too much or answering too many of these questions is that my words will just be used to add more fire and rhetoric to something that is in the hands of our elected officials. And I just want people to stay focused on who is responsible and the things that they can do and when they need to show up and vote and not let the actors and the artists who are trying to express freedom of art, freedom of speech take the heat for the individuals who are actually responsible.”

Lawrence did not mention the nearly 5,000 rockets Hamas launched into Israeli suburban communities on October 7, 2023. She did not bother herself with the 21 peaceful Israeli communities that were attacked by Hamas terrorists resulting in the murder of 1,195 people — many of whom were children and the elderly. Nor did she plead for the lives of the 48 hostages who are still today suffering sexual abuse, starvation, and beatings at the hands of “Palestinians.”

She also did not explain how Israel can be conducting a “genocide” when the population of Palestine has soared there over the last 20 years. In the year 2000 there were about three million calling themselves Palestinian. Today there are nearly six million.

Lawrence has made false claims before. In 2024 she claimed that Trump planned to “ban abortion” if he won the 2024 election. The ban claim is a policy Trump never once brought up during the 2024 campaign. She also insisted that former Vice President Mike Pence was openly gay. And in 2022, she outrageously claimed that she was the first woman to ever be an action star on film.

