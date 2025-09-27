Sylvester Stallone Has No Regrets Leaving California for Florida: ‘It Makes Me Happy’

Actor Sylvester Stallone confessed that he has no regrets changing out California for Florida, saying it fits his personality better.

“I love it,” the 79-year-old Stallone told Fox News.

“First of all, the air seems to always be clean. We’re very, very near the water and that makes my wife incredibly happy. It makes me happy, and it’s just something about it. It’s just so lush,” he added.

Stallone said he first became familiar with Florida while a drama major at the University of Miami.

“I went to college there for a couple of years. So, I’m not a stranger to the environment, but it fits my personality much better,” he said.

As Breitbart News reported in 2023, Jennifer Flavin, Stallone’s wife, announced their move from California to Florida, saying she just had nothing left in the Golden State.

“It’s an incredible move, I have to say I’m really happy with our move and our change,” she told Fox News.

“I was born and raised there, two of our kids were born there, but now everyone’s out, our daughters moved to the East Coast … so there wasn’t really anything left for me in California,” she continued. “A few of our best friends also moved, so I think it’s [a] good change, just making new friends, living a totally different lifestyle. I love it. I’m really happy.”

Flavin, however, made it clear she did not leave California due to crime and hailed it as a beautiful state.

“There’s crime everywhere, there’s crime in Florida, too, so I didn’t move because of crime. You can find it anywhere you look, even in small towns,” she said.

“I think California is probably the most beautiful state in the United States, I absolutely love it, but I just needed a change,” she added. “I felt like I’ve been there long enough, and life is short, so I wanted to make a change and not just be sitting in one house the rest of my life.”

