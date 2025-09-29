Actor Josh Hartnett has reportedly been hospitalized after colliding with a police vehicle while filming in Canada.

The Oppenheimer star’s SUV allegedly collided with Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) patrol vehicle in St. John’s last Thursday, per the New York Post.

Hartnett was reportedly in the vehicle with an unidentified 59-year-old man, who was also hospitalized. Both sustained minor injuries and checked out of the hospital on Monday.

Reps confirmed to the NY Post that Hartnett resumed filming immediately.

The officer involved in the crash was also sent to the hospital “as a precaution,” per police, who noted that both vehicles were “significantly damaged” in the accident. The two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of New Cove Road and Elizabeth Avenue just before 1 a.m. “RNC collision analysts are seeking any witnesses or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the area in the lead up to, or immediately following the collision,” the press release read.

It remains unknown how the crash occurred or if it were a simple accident in which neither party were at fault.

Hartnett has been in Newfoundland filming a series for Netflix that will also star Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) and Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate).

Hartnett boosted to stardom in the late-1990s and early-2000s with roles in diverse films like Halloween H20, Black Hawk Down, and The Faculty before shifting into television on Showtime’s Penny Dreadful. His stellar turn as Ernest Lawrence in Christopher Nolan’s Academy Award-winning Oppenheimer (2023) has been hailed as one of the great Hollywood comebacks in the early-2020s alongside Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.