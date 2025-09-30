Leslie Jones on ‘The Daily Show’: ‘Why Does America Have So Much Hatred for Black People’

Actress-comedian and Biden-Harris 2020 surrogate Leslie Jones, whose net worth is a reported $7 million, asked “Why does America have so much hatred for black people?” during a recent episode of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

Jones, who has an estimated net worth of $7 million, kicked off her rant by hyper-focusing on “racism” and slavery, which was followed by a demand that other people pay her reparations and a question as to why America “hates” black people.

“Honestly, I don’t think museums go far enough. If you don’t leave an African American history museum weeping and wanting to give your closest black friends reparations, then they didn’t do the museum right,” Jones said, referring to the Smithsonian, arguing that museums need to focus intensely on slavery.

“By the way, 40 acres and a mule is not enough anymore. I want 40 acres and a trust fund, how about that?” the actress continued, adding, “Matter of fact, throw in the mule if you want to. I need something to carry my money.”

Watch Below:

Jones went on to lament the usage of the word “woke,” before declaring, “Racism is like the syphilis of America. Once it gets in there, it just keeps spreading until the whole country is blind and crazy.”

“You’re not caring right now, because it’s happening to us, but it will trickle down,” Jones asserted. “We keep trying to tell you, [America] is a horror movie. Just because the black guy got killed first, doesn’t mean that the white people are safe.”

“I just need to know, why does America have so much hatred for black people?” Jones continued. “Is it because when you see black people, you are reminded of the sins of this country? Is it because my ass is too fat? Is it because people need a scapegoat for their own shortcomings? Is it because you’re afraid that we are going to treat you like you treated us?”

Jones added that she believes “everyone — not just white people — are uneducated.”

“Not stupid, just uneducated about black people,” she said. “You’ve been fed false propaganda about black people since the beginning of time in books, music, TV, movies. That shit’s powerful. Even I fall for it sometimes.”

“I saw X-Men and do you know how long I believed Halle Berry controlled the weather? But apparently, it’s the Jews. Oh, wait, wait, is that propaganda too? Damn, y’all are good! You all are so good at that shit!” the comedian quipped.

Jones went on to proclaim that people “stereotype” others if they talk “a certain way” or appear “a certain way,” adding, “everyone wants to make assumptions, when we just want to be treated like everybody else.”

“What do you see when you see us? Do you see us less than human? Do you see us as animals? Why does this shit keep happening?” Jones inquired.

She then segued to a video clip of a news story reporting that TV writer Alex O’Keefe claimed he was arrested simply because an elderly white woman didn’t like the way he was sitting on a public train.

However, O’Keefe was breaking the rules by occupying more than one seat, and when he was confronted by the police, his disorderliness caused a delay, according to a report by Newsbusters.

The outlet added that, rather than automatically jump to “racism” as the catalyst for the incident, “it might be reasonable to grant the premise that the woman was being a tattle-tale.”

