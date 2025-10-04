Actor and TV producer Seth Green had to concede that Democrats have been the leaders in policing “thought crimes” in America during a podcast published this week.

Green appeared on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast this week when he broached the topic of George Orwell’s dystopian literary classic 1984. Green tried to use the book to smear Donald Trump and today’s Republicans.

“When was the last time you read 1984? I read it in 2016 when Trump was running… But the main thing was getting down to thought crime… where you thinking something is an arrestable offense,” Green told Maher.

Maher retorted, “But that’s a hate crime,” reminding Green that Democrats have pushed thought crimes for decades, at this point.

“Well, this is it, right? We’re edging that territory,” Green said, obviously not understanding Maher’s point.

Not satisfied to let it go, Maher went on to school the Family Guy actor.

“We’re not edging,” Maher pointed out. “It’s been decades since we said we believe in this country that there is such a thing as a hate crime. Now, that’s basic liberal dogma.

“I consider myself a liberal, but I never agreed with that. A hate crime is a thought crime. It’s a thought crime, and I don’t think we should go down that slope,” he exclaimed. “A crime is a crime. If you kill somebody, you should be punished for it. The law should not be involved in what is in your mind.”

A visibly humbled Green finally got Maher’s point, and said, “I hadn’t really thought about it that way, but that’s a fair point.”

Like man another liberal, Green never gave a second’s thought to the fact that his side of the political aisle was already supporting thought crimes and fulfilling Orwell’s warning that we can become an authoritarian society.

Watch the full episode:

