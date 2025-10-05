Charlamagne Tha God, Comedian Andrew Schulz Praise Pete Hegseth’s Crackdown on ‘Fat Admirals and Generals’

Liberal podcaster and radio host Charlamagne Tha God says he agrees with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s plan to require generals to hold to the same fitness standards as the rank and file of the U.S. military.

On the recent Brilliant Idiots podcast with co-host Andrew Schulz, Charlamagne said he is 100 percent on board with ending “fat generals.”

“I agree with Pete on the fat admirals and generals, though,” Charlamagne exclaimed. “I don’t want no fat admirals and generals.”

“There’s one standard,” Schulz replied. “It’s not amend in with a standard; it’s just one standard.”

“You can’t have the strongest military in the world and not look the part, bro,” Charlamagne insisted.

The podcast segment comes in the wake of Sec. Hegseth’s proclamation during his address to the military’s corps of generals where he warned them that they will be required to pass the same physical tests the rank and file have to pass, test which the generals are currently exempt from taking.

“Today, at my direction, every member of the joint force at every rank is required to take a PT test twice a year, as well as meet height and weight requirements twice a year. Every year of service,” Hegseth told the assembled officers. “Also, today at my direction, every warrior across our joint force is required to do PT every duty day. Should be common sense, I mean most units do that already, but we’re codifying. And, we’re not talking like hot yoga and stretching. Real hard PT. Either as a unit or as an individual. At every level from the joint chiefs to everyone in this room to the youngest private, leaders set the standard.”

