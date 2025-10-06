Netflix Stocks Take Biggest Weekly Drop Since April as Trans Content Aimed at Children Drive Users Away

Netflix shares slumped again Friday as they ended the week with their biggest decline since April 4. The slide comes on the back of subscriber desertion driven by revulsion at trans content aimed at children.

The stock dropped nearly five percent over the five-day trading period ending before the weekend as billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk continued to urge consumers to boycott the streaming giant.

As Breitbart News reported, Netflix has been struggling as it chooses to stream animated programs that expose small children to homosexuality, gay kisses, and a little boy in a dress prancing around for his gay dads.

Yahoo Finance notes Musk has been behind calls for a boycott, urging his 227 million followers on X to drop their Netflix subscriptions and accusing the streamer of pushing alleged transgender messaging in kids’ shows.

Over the past several days, Musk has posted or reposted a series of messages criticizing Netflix’s programming: “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids,” Musk wrote last Tuesday.

Netflix membership first started to slide last month after the streaming giant’s children’s cartoon show creator Hamish Steele smeared slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk as a “Nazi.”

Steele, an animator credited with creating the Netflix cartoon series Dead End: Paranormal Park, took to BlueSky after Kirk was assassinated and defamed the conservative firebrand in a vile tirade.

“Why the fuck are you even commenting on this, dickhead?” Steele said on the social media platform on September 11. “You sympathy for any of the families being slaughtered by your weapons. but a random nazi gets shot and its a public statement. You’re such a fucking evil shit.”

The embrace of such archly woke issues has previously flagged trouble for Netflix with it closing out 2022 as its worst year in more than a decade, with its stock plunging more than 50 percent and wiping out a staggering $136 billion in market value.

Netflix canceled Dead End: Paranormal Park in 2023 after two seasons.

Musk previously said “Same” in response to a tweet in which former Department of Energy staffer Matt Van Swol said “Just cancelled my Netflix subscription.”