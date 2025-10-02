Nolte: Netflix Grooming Syndicate’s Stock Slides as Boycott Rages

The Netflix Grooming Syndicate was caught red-handed grooming children as young as two, a boycott led by Elon Musk followed, and now Netflix has watched its stock (and reputation) slide for two days in a row.

“Shares slid 0.8% to $1,162 ahead of the opening bell, having dropped 2.3% the previous session,” reports Barrons.

The Barrons’ piece is laughably and desperately dishonest. Instead of focusing on Netflix’s demonic grooming in animated shows aimed at toddlers, Barrons blames the boycott on something a Netflix producer said about Charlie Kirk:

Conservatives have shared screenshots that appear to show Hamish Steele, who created the animated Netflix show Dead End: Paranormal Park, criticizing U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer for condemning the assassination of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk.

Yes, and…?

Annnnnd….?

Barrons refuses to mention the and, which is the amoral Netflix choosing to stream animated programs that expose small children to homosexuality, gay kisses, and a little boy in a dress prancing around for his gay dads.

Netflix is probably too big to fail now. It’s an international corporation, the biggest entertainment company on the planet by far, and no online American boycott will bring it down. But the shame that comes with being caught in the demonic act of sexualizing little kids might bring about change. What Netflix has done is indefensible, and they know it’s indefensible, but they had hoped to sneak this through in a way that would appease the trans loons without angering Normal People.

Well, now Normal People are on to them.

Hopefully, even if it is without saying so, the Netflix Grooming Syndicate will just put a stop to it.

But parents need to understand that they must vet everything—and I do mean everything. Ada Twist, Scientist spent four seasons luring children and parents into a belief that this was a sweet, safe cartoon. Then halfway through the fourth season, the predators arrived with a same-sex wedding and man-on-man kiss. There’s no question what these predators are up to. Like a child molester, they lure parent and child alike with a false sense of security before striking.

Netflix, Disney, and the rest want to destroy your child’s innocence so they can exploit your child for their demonic political and sexual agenda.

Do not allow Hollywood to come between you and your child. These people are monsters, real-life monsters. Vet everything.

John Nolte’ s first and last novel Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.