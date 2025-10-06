CBS News journalists have expressed fear now that Bari Weiss, who resigned from the New York Times due to opposition from woke staffers, being made editor-in-chief.

Several sources close to CBS News confirmed to The Independent that journalists within the network feel it is “not a good place right now.”

The imminent arrival of anti-woke and stridently pro-Israel “heterodox” pundit Bari Weiss as the editor-in-chief of CBS News has left the newsroom’s staff “literally freaking out,” with sources telling The Independent that the Tiffany Network is “not a good place right now.” The rising frustration among the network’s journalists has also been compounded by the fact that David Ellison, the chief executive of the newly merged Paramount Skydance, is preparing to implement brutal layoffs and slash up to 10 percent of CBS News’ staff – all while paying Weiss up to $150 million to acquire her digital media outlet The Free Press.

Some reporters, however, were cited as potentially appreciating Bari Weiss due to her stance on Israel.

“I think there are some people there that are like, yes, get her in here because they care about one issue, and that’s Israel,” one reporter said.

Reporters, for the most part, were less than enthusiastic.

“People are using words like depressing and doomsday – feels like some sort of doomsday,” a reporter said.

“I think the ombudsman, Bari Weiss, and the impending massive layoffs that are coming in a couple of weeks have everyone just kind of freaking out, like, literally freaking out,” another said. “It’s not a good place right now. There was a proper way to do this and a not proper way, and they’re doing it in the non-proper way, and maybe that’s by design.”

David Ellison, now CEO of Paramount Skydance after an $8 billion merger, is building a media empire spanning CBS, Paramount’s film and TV franchises, and potentially a stake in TikTok’s U.S. operations. The merger followed a $16 million settlement with Trump over allegations of CBS News bias. Skydance committed to diversity of viewpoints.

On Monday, Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison named Bari Weiss editor-in-chief of CBS News, the news division of U.S. broadcaster CBS.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.