White House Dismisses ‘Saturday Night Live’ as ‘Waste of Time’ After Season Opener Lampoons Trump

The White House dismissed the Saturday Night Live season premiere as a “waste of time” after the opening sketch mocked President Trump.

The cold open on Saturday night featured Trump impersonator James Austin Johnson joking that he could get the show canceled if their criticisms of him went too far.

“I’m just here keeping my eye on ‘SNL.’ Making sure they don’t do anything too mean about me,” Johnson said while impersonating Trump.

“But they better be on their best behavior, otherwise they’re going to have to answer to my attack dog at the FCC, Brendan Carr,” the actor said in another line.

The sketch closed with the actor warning, “Daddy’s watching.”

On Sunday, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson dismissed the show as a “waste of time.”

“Reacting to this would require me to waste my time watching it,” Jackson said. “And like the millions of Americans who have tuned out from SNL, I have more entertaining things to do—like watch paint dry.”

