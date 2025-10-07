Lesbian Comedian Jessica Kirson Apologizes for Performing In Saudi Arabia at the Riyadh Comedy Festival

Lesbian comedian Jessica Kirson apologized to fans for performing at a comedy festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, claiming that her intention in going to the Middle Eastern country was to “help LGBTQ+ people in Saudi Arabia feel seen and valued.”

Kirson told the Hollywood Reporter that her decision to perform at the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia “has weighed heavily on my heart ever since,” and that she now wants to express her “sincere regret for having performed under a government that continues to violate fundamental human rights.”

“I want to share the context for my decision — not as an excuse, but because the people who have trusted me deserve to hear from me,” the comedian continued. “As an artist, my mission has always been to help people feel less alone.”

Kirson went on to say that she was “surprised” to have been invited to perform in Riyadh, given that she is “an openly gay person,” adding that she even “requested a guarantee that I could be openly out as a lesbian on stage and perform gay material.”

“I hoped that this could help LGBTQ+ people in Saudi Arabia feel seen and valued,” she said. “I am grateful that I was able to do precisely that — to my knowledge, I am the first openly gay comic to talk about it on stage in Saudi Arabia.”

“I received messages from attendees sharing how much it meant to them to participate in a gay-affirming event. At the same time, I deeply regret participating under the auspices of the Saudi government,” Kirson added.

Therefore, the comedian has decided to donate “the entirety of what I was paid to perform there to a human rights organization,” she told the Hollywood Reporter.

The magazine noted that the comedy festival — hosted in Riyadh from September 26 to October 9 — invited leading comedians like Dave Chappelle, Sebastian Maniscalco, Bill Burr, Louis C.K., Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson, and Andrew Schulz, among others, but that not everyone was pleased upon reading the event’s contract.

Comedians Marc Maron, David Cross, and Atsuko Okatsuka reportedly spoke out against the Riyadh Comedy Festival, with Cross citing Saudi Arabia’s “oppressive regime,” and Okatsuka declaring that she had she turned down the offer to perform at the event.

Okatsuka also shared the comedy festival’s contract, which reportedly read:

ARTIST shall not prepare or perform any material that may be considered to degrade, defame or bring into public disrepute, contempt, scandal, embarrassment, or ridicule: A) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including its leadership, public figures, culture or people; B) The Saudi royal family, legal system, or government, and; C) Any religion, religious tradition, religious figure or religious practice.

“I respect my fellow comics who have spoken out against the festival,” Kirson told the Hollywood Reporter. “I recognize the concerns and criticism this has raised.”

“I hope that this moment sparks dialogue about how we can use our platforms for good — to support people without a voice and to find ways to be less divided,” Kirson continued.

“In the past, I’ve faced criticism for choices I’ve made, both on and off stage, and I rarely responded. This time, I felt I needed to speak up. I could not remain silent,” the comedian added.

Kirson also said she is “deeply sorry to all the fans and followers I have hurt or disappointed.”

“I have a special relationship with my fans because of the vulnerable nature of my comedy and the trust they place in me as part of the queer community. To my fans: I see you. I hear you. Your voice matters to me,” she added.

“I am genuinely sorry for making a poor decision that had repercussions I didn’t fully consider,” the comedian said. “I will take full responsibility for my actions and dedicate myself to making amends, so that my words and choices reflect the respect and care you deserve.”

Fans had taken to the comment section of Kirson’s social media posts to lambast the comedian for performing in Saudi Arabia.

“You really sold out like… I’m super sad about this,” wrote fan one.

“Still waiting for the explanation behind your terrible decision to accept money from a horrible regime… do you care so little that you think it’ll all blow over?” another inquired.

Notably, homosexuality is illegal in Saudi Arabia.

In 2023, legendary singer Rod Stewart announced that he turned down a performance opportunity in Saudi Arabia due to how women and the LGBTQ community are treated in the Middle Eastern country.

