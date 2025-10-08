Country Singer Zach Bryan Backtracks After Backlash, Now Says Message in Anti-ICE Song Being ‘Misconstrued’

Country star Zach Bryan said that the anti-ICE message in his new song “Bad News” is being “misconstrued” on social media amid backlash.

The song, titled “Bad News,” went viral over the weekend, specifically for its one particular verse that appeared to criticize Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

And ICE is gonna come, bust down your door

Try to build a house no one builds no more

But I got a telephone

Kids are all scared and all alone

The Boss stopped bumping, the rock stopped rolling

The middle fingers rising and it won’t stop showing

I got some bad news

The fading of the red, white and blue

In an Instagram Story posted on Tuesday, Bryan said that reactions he received on social media has “not only embarrassed but kind of scared” him.

“I served this country, I love this country and the song itself is about all of us coming out of this divided space,” Bryan wrote. “I wasn’t speaking as a politician or some great-than-thou a–hole, just a 29-year-old man who is just as confused as everyone else.”

Bryan also said that the full song “hits at both sides of the aisle,” adding that the negative responses prove “how devastatingly divided we all are.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Variety that the country singer should “stick to ‘Pink Skies,’” – a reference to his 2024 song about hometown pride. Also on Tuesday, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson replied with a mashup of Bryan’s song titles.

“While Zach Bryan wants to Open The Gates to criminal illegal aliens and has Condemned heroic ICE officers, Something in the Orange tells me a majority of Americans disagree with him and support President Trump’s great American Revival. Godspeed, Zach!” Jackson told Newsweek.

As noted by Variety, Bryan has been photographed with Trump in the past and also lamented the president’s assassination attempt in June of last year.

“I don’t support Trump or Biden, but the man got shot in the ear, head, whatever you guys want to call it. And then: fist bump in the air! That is sick, dude!” he said in a video at the time.

