Trump White House Pushes Back on Zach Bryan and His Anti-ICE Song: ‘Stick to Pink Skies’

The Trump White House responded to country star Zach Bryan’s recently released song attacking the administration’s immigration policies.

The song, titled “Bad News,” went viral over the weekend, specifically for its one particular verse that appeared to criticize Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

And ICE is gonna come, bust down your door

Try to build a house no one builds no more

But I got a telephone

Kids are all scared and all alone

The Boss stopped bumping, the rock stopped rolling

The middle fingers rising and it won’t stop showing

I got some bad news

The fading of the red, white and blue

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson replied with a mashup of Bryan’s song titles.

“While Zach Bryan wants to Open The Gates to criminal illegal aliens and has Condemned heroic ICE officers, Something in the Orange tells me a majority of Americans disagree with him and support President Trump’s great American Revival.” Jackson told Newsweek. “Godspeed, Zach!”

As noted by Variety, Bryan has been photographed with Trump in the past and also lamented the president’s assassination attempt in June of last year.

“I don’t support Trump or Biden, but the man got shot in the ear, head, whatever you guys want to call it. And then: fist bump in the air! That is sick, dude!” he said in a video at the time.

