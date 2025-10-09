Jon Stewart Unloads on Chuck Schumer over Shutdown Fumble: ‘What the F**k Are You Doing?’

Comedy Central host Jon Stewart ripped Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for a messaging fail about the Democrat’s government shutdown.

The left-wing Daily Show host took aim at the New York Democrat’s lame attempt at making a joke during a very series government crisis.

Stewart played a clip for his audience of Sen. Amy Klochubar (D-MN) sitting next to Schumer. In the clip, the senator was trying explain the Democrats’ position on healthcare and the shutdown, and said, “Democrats are adamant that we must protect the health care of the American people.”

Stewart wished Schumer had stopped talking right there.

“If you had stopped there, that would be great. But you’re going to keep talking, aren’t you?” the exasperated TV comedian said.

Schumer then went on in the clip, saying, “New data came out today from KFF — and that is not Kentucky Fried French Fries, KFF.”

“That could be Kentucky French Fries, hmm?” the Senate leader lamely added, trying to laugh at his own little joke.

Stewart was horrified.

“Who is that joke even for? Six-year-olds that watch C-SPAN? What the fuck are you doing?” Stewart exploded.

“Chuck Schumer is a human flat tire. You just can’t, ‘Kentucky Fried French Fry.'” Stewart said mockingly.

“Look at Klobuchar! Poor Klobuchar,” he continued. “That is the face of someone who talked to their dad, who said, ‘Just please don’t do your Indian accent in the restaurant. That’s all I’m asking.'”

