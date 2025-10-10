Video: ‘The Daily Show’ Liberal Host Booed After Saying Trump Deserves a Nobel Peace Prize

Comedian Josh Johnson, Comedy Central’s part-time Daily Show host, was booed by the studio audience on Thursday night after her suggested President Donald Trump deserves to win the Nobel Peace Prize after the president brokered a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, ending the war and setting the stage for the freeing of the remaining 48 hostages held by the Islamic terrorist group.

“That’s right, a peace deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas and it’s based on the framework Donald Trump proposed, which means another thing you almost never hear — and I can’t believe I’m saying this — I gotta give Donald Trump some props here,” Johnson said at the top of his monologue. “It doesn’t happen a lot. In fact, I can only think of this, the COVID vaccine, and ‘Home Alone 2.’”

“Don’t get me wrong, this is astonishing. Because if this peace holds, it means the guy who couldn’t stop a fight between Gary Busey and Meat Loaf brokered peace in the Middle East,” he joked.

Though, Johnson wasn’t entirely ready to give Trump his flowers over the political move, noting the president also “did a big portion of the war.”

“Either way, this is a reason to celebrate. And look, if this deal holds, maybe we should give Trump the Noble Peace Prize?” Johnson said to a wave of boos from the audience. “Or, and you won’t like this either, we let him burn the Epstein files. He only gets one — but he gets to pick.”

Indeed, the Nobel Committee announced Friday that Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado is this year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner.

The news comes after years of world leaders, lawmakers, and public figures calling for Trump to win the prize, saying “no leader has done more for peace” than him.

Joel Pollak sums up the argument for trump succinctly here:

Trump achieved a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas terrorist group, with the participation of several regional Arab and Muslim nations, literally the week that the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded. He has also brokered peace deals between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda; between Armenia and Azerbaijan; and stopped wars between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, plus Thailand and Cambodia.

The Trump-brokered Gaza ceasefire went into effect on Friday, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) announced.

