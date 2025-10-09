World Leaders Applaud Trump’s ‘Landmark’ Gaza Peace Deal

Early responses to President Donald Trump’s peace deal in Gaza have been strongly positive, even from adversarial nations such as Russia, which grudgingly admitted the ceasefire would be a positive diplomatic achievement — if it holds up.

“We certainly support these efforts. It cannot but cause general satisfaction that a ceasefire in Gaza is already being established. All these efforts can be welcomed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

“We hope that the signatures will be delivered today, and then actions will follow to implement the agreements reached,” he added.

WATCH — Netanyahu: We Have Gazans Fighting Hamas Alongside Israel for Their Future:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Trump’s plan was “the best solution we have on the table,” although he berated the United States for not supporting a quick path to Palestinian statehood.

“Our Western colleagues must also bear their share of responsibility for having played a key role in stalling the implementation of the decisions on creating an independent Palestine on the West Bank and in Gaza,” he fumed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not offer a personal comment on the deal on Thursday, although he reportedly discussed Trump’s plan in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his hope that “if violence and war are halted in one part of the world, global security increases for all.”

“We are grateful to President Trump and the United States for their leadership, and to every country and leader who are helping,” he said.

“Russia remains the largest source of war and terror in the world today, and we expect just and firm international pressure on this aggressor to bring about lasting peace and guaranteed security,” he added.

Netanyahu was effusive in praising his “great friend and ally, President Trump.”

“With the approval of the first phase of the plan, all our hostages will be brought home. This is a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel,” he said.

In what Netanyahu’s office described as a “very emotional and warm conversation” with Trump on Thursday, the Israeli prime minister invited Trump to visit Jerusalem on Sunday to address the Knesset, the Israeli parliament.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that Trump would be “received with immense respect, affection, and gratitude by the people of Israel” during his visit.

Israeli opposition leaders also expressed their appreciation for Trump’s efforts.

“We’re holding our breath for our children. Thank you, President Trump. The sons will return to their borders,” said Yair Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid Party and formal leader of the opposition in the Knesset since 2023.

Naftali Bennett, a member of Lapid’s opposition alliance, thanked Trump for his “unprecedented involvement and dedication” in negotiating the ceasefire and hostage deal. The alliance announced it would establish a political “safety net” for the deal, which in practice means they will wait a few extra months before making their next attempt to topple Netanyahu’s government.

Expressions of gratitude from the Palestinian side were a bit more subdued, but Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas offered praise for “the great efforts made by President Trump and all mediators to reach this agreement.”

“We greatly appreciate the efforts of the mediators in Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, and thank U.S. President Donald Trump for his efforts to bring about a final end to the war and the full withdrawal of the occupation from the Gaza Strip,” read an official statement from Hamas.

“We call on President Trump, the guarantor states of the agreement, and all Arab, Islamic and international parties to oblige the government of the occupation to fulfill all the agreement’s commitments, and not to allow it to evade or delay implementation of the accords,” Hamas added, never ones to let a nice moment breathe for a few minutes.

European leaders issued cautiously optimistic statements of praise for Trump’s diplomatic efforts.

“I welcome the agreement reached overnight for the release of the hostages and the ceasefire in Gaza, and I commend the efforts of President Trump, as well as the Qatari, Egyptian, and Turkish mediators who helped make it happen,” said French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I welcome the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza,” said British Prime Minister Kier Starmer.

“I am grateful for the tireless diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States, supported by our regional partners, in securing this crucial first step,” Starmer said. “This agreement must now be implemented in full, without delay, and accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

WATCH — President Trump and British PM Starmer Hold Joint Press Conference:

“I wish to thank President Trump for his relentless pursuit of an end to the conflict in Gaza and the mediators — Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey — for their efforts, which have proven crucial to the positive outcome achieved,” said Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“This agreement and the broader path outlined by the Trump Plan represent a unique opportunity to end this conflict that must absolutely be seized,” she said.

“I welcome the announcement of an agreement to secure a ceasefire & hostage release in Gaza, based on the proposal put forward by President Donald Trump,” said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “I commend the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey in brokering this desperately needed breakthrough.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was “greatly pleased” by the success of the negotiations.

“I extend my special thanks to U.S. President Mr. Trump, who demonstrated the necessary political will to encourage the Israeli government toward the ceasefire, as well as to our brotherly countries Qatar and Egypt, which provided significant support in reaching the agreement,” he said.

WATCH — President Trump Meets with President Erdogan of Turkey:

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said on Wednesday it would be “truly wonderful” if Trump could attend the final signing ceremony for the peace deal. Israel and Hamas signed off on the first phase of the agreement in Egypt on Thursday.

Sisi noted Trump’s “genuine desire to end the war” with “great appreciation and respect.” Trump said on Wednesday he would “most likely” travel to Egypt for a signing ceremony.

Sisi said on Thursday that the world was “witnessing a historic moment that embodies the triumph of the will for peace over the logic of war.”