The Trump-brokered Gaza ceasefire is in effect as of midday Israel time, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) announced, confirming they’d withdrawn their troops to the initial agreed line.

Residents of Gaza have been permitted to travel north on the Rashid coastal road and the Salah a-Din highway as the Gaza ceasefire took effect from 1200 local time (1000 London, 0500 New York). IDF troops redeployed to the initial withdrawal line brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel said it was to release 11 Hamas prisoners, per the deal.

Hamas now has 72 hours — until midday Monday — to hand over all remaining hostages, be they living or dead, again per the terms of the agreement.

As soon as the ceasefire and withdrawal of troops to the yellow line was announced, Gaza residents started moving to the northern Gaza Strip, reports The Times of Israel. The paper notes Gazans have been warned not to approach Israeli troops where they are still deployed.

IDF spokesman Colonel Adraee was cited as having announced: “According to the agreement, IDF troops will remain deployed in specific areas of the Gaza Strip. Do not approach IDF troops in the area until further notice. Approaching the forces exposes you to danger… It is forbidden to approach Israeli territory and the buffer zone. Approaching the buffer zone is extremely dangerous”.

People were also warned not to go in the sea in the coming days and that there is “great danger in fishing, swimming, and diving”.

Benjamin Netanyahu said during the cabinet meeting that finalised the agreement: “We are in the midst of a decisive development… And we are about to do it. We could not have reached this without the exceptional assistance of President Trump and his team… These efforts, along with the courage of our soldiers who entered Gaza, have created combined military and diplomatic pressure that has isolated Hamas. I believe this has brought us to this point.”

This story is developing, more follows.