Watch: Robert De Niro Pushes Nationwide ‘No Kings’ Anti-Trump Protest Campaign

Actor Robert De Niro is the latest left-wing Hollywood celebrity to promote the leftist “No Kings” protest campaign, asking Americans to volunteer or help host a protest in their community.

“The original No Kings protest was 250 years ago, Americans decided they didn’t want to live under the rule of King George III. They declared their independence and fought a bloody war for democracy,” De Niro says in a video clip promoting the nationwide campaign.

“We’ve had two and a half centuries of democracy since then, often challenging, sometimes messy, always essential. And we fought in two world wars to preserve it. Now we have a would-be king who wants to take it away, King Donald I. F**k that!” the Meet the Fockers star continued. “We are rising up again this time, non-violently raising our voices to declare no kings. I’m Robert De Niro, asking you to stand up and be counted in the nationwide No Kings protest on October 18th. Visit nokings.org to find, volunteer or host a protest near you. We’re all in this together, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

The last “No Kings” protests occurred in June. President Donald Trump’s White House mocked the event, citing low attendance. The rallies were also drowned out by President Trump’s U.S. Army 250th anniversary celebration held in Washington, DC, a televised prime-time event that included a massive military parade, live music performances, and a fireworks show.

“The so-called No Kings protests have been a complete and utter failure with minuscule attendance. It is sad Democrats and liberals would rather support criminals and illegals instead of celebrating the 250th anniversary of our great U.S. Army and Flag Day,” White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung said at the time.

“But many more Americans are commemorating our brave military men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice and who those continue to serve our country,” Cheung said.

The latest “No Kings” protests are slated for October 18th.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor