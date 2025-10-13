Fake TV President Martin Sheen Gives Real President Donald Trump Advice on Being Real President: ‘Start Being Human’

Actor Martin Sheen, who liberals love for pretending to be a president in the early 2000s as President Jed Bartlett on the hit NBC series The West Wing, is deigning to give real-life President Donald Trump advice about how to comport himself in the White House.

Sheen appeared on MSNBC Saturday on left-wing commentator Nicolle Wallace’s The Best People podcast to dole out his advice about being president, despite never being one.

The actor insisted that Americans have a “great hunger” for truth but Trump is not giving them that.

“It’s a mighty battle going on. It’s not about winning or losing. It’s about being in touch with your own personal humanity because there’s such a lack of it coming from this administration,” he exclaimed.

Sheen went on to blast Trump and his cabinet for being arrogant.

“I’m convinced of this — that when you look at this group of people at the round table in the White House, the cabinet room, every one of those people look across the table and they do not see anyone who is better than they are,” Sheen said. “They generally see a reflection of their [worst] selves. There’s no heroes in there. There’s no music. There’s no laughter. There’s no self-effacement. There’s no joy in that room. It smells of ego and fear and false worship.”

Sheen rambled on about “humanity” and urged Trump and his administration to embrace theirs.

“If we’re lucky enough to surrender and accept the responsibility that we start as nothing basically, except our humanity, then we realize, ‘Oh my God, being human is all we need,'” Sheen exclaimed. “We’re broken. It’s beautiful brokenness, because if you weren’t broken, nothing could get in to change you.”

He then attacked Donald Trump, calling him the “biggest nothing in the world.”

“Stop listening to all these people around you, these sycophants who are encouraging you to be your non-human self,” the fake president claimed. “Get in touch with that humanity. Stop fussing with your hair and don’t worry about your tie and stand up straight and speak clearly — not from your throat. Speak from your heart and start being human. That’s what you were made for, not golf. So there you are, Mr. President, with all due respect, sir.”

