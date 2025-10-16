Pop Singer Reneé Rapp Melts Down During Profanity-Filled Concert in Portland: ‘F**k ICE. F**k Trump’

Pop singer and actress Reneé Rapp delivered an expletive-laden attack on President Donald Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during her concert in Portland, Oregon this week.

Rapp, who first broke through with her starring role in the Broadway musical Mean Girls in 2019, told fans at the city’s Moda Center that she was “very, very, very excited to be here with you.”

But the LGBTQ singer, who has openly admitted that she suffers mental health issues, had more on her mind than singing when she opened her concert, going headlong into a political rant.

“And it just happens that we’re here at the same time some people who shouldn’t [expletive] be here are,” she continued.

“So let’s get a couple things abundantly [expletive] clear,” she said from the stage.

“Fuck ICE. Fuck this administration. And Fuck Trump,” she screeched.

Monday’s onstage rant was far from the first time Rapp has burdened her fans with her far-left political views.

In her very short time in the celebrity spotlight, she has been an activist for Planned Parenthood, she has pushed the pro-Hamas and pro-Palestinian movement, and has been a loud advocate for the radical LGBTQ+ agenda. She has also been a frequent critic of President Trump.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston