Watch: Joy Behar Claims Republicans Too ‘Scared’ to Come on ‘The View’

ABC's The View co-host Joy Behar claimed Republicans are too "scared" to come on the show, citing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who recently said there are "a lot of weak Republican men and they're more afraid of strong Republican women."

“I think that we should have more Republicans on the show, but they don’t want to come on, they’re scared of us,” Behar said during Tuesday’s episode of The View.

Watch Below:

Behar went on to cite Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) — who recently said there are “a lot of weak Republican men and they’re more afraid of strong Republican women” — by paraphrasing the congresswoman’s remarks, changing the words “Republican women” to “powerful women” in general.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene says that she finds the Republican men are afraid of powerful women,” the The View co-host said.

“Well, that may be true of all the political persuasions, but if they would come on this show and they can explain to us what they’re trying to do to this country. I’d like to hear it,” Behar added.

Specifically, Greene had actually said, “A lot of the men here in the House are weak. There’s a lot of weak Republican men and they’re more afraid of strong Republican women. So they always try to marginalize the strong Republican women that actually want to do something and actually want to achieve.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had previously appeared on The View, and suggested other Republican lawmakers who might make interesting guests, such as Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

“I do think it’s important that Robert Kennedy Jr. comes on this show,” The View co-host Sunny Hostin reacted. “I think that would be important.”

Notably, the co-hosts expressed wanting more guests who don’t share their political views after actress Cheryl Hines — who is married to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — appeared on the show.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Hostin grilled Hines about her husband’s alignment with President Donald Trump despite the two men not having “anything good to say about the other” before the endorsement, to which the actress pushed back, noting, “that happens in a political campaign.”

“Yes, it does, but this was striking, given the Kennedy name and Kennedy legend with the Democratic Party,” Hostin argued.

Watch Below:

Hines explained that her husband had “a very difficult decision to make,” but had ultimately joined President Trump upon realizing “they have a lot of common goals” after they “sat down and talked.”

“For instance, President Trump just passed Favored Nations [Most-Favored-Nation executive order],” Hines continued, adding, “We’ve been paying twice as much, ten times as much, for a pharmaceutical drugs in America than other countries.”

“So it was very important for President Trump, and for Bobby, to work together and say, ‘We’re no longer doing that. Americans are not going to pay more than other countries for our drugs,'” Hines said.

