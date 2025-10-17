Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Pearl Jam Mourn Kiss Icon Ace Frehley

Notable reaction to the death of Kiss founding member Ace Frehley who died Thursday at 74.

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons

“We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world.” — the founding members of Kiss said in a statement.

Pearl Jam

“I heard about Ace Frehley‘s passing from Rick Friel who I played with in a band called Shadow. Rick was also the first guy on the bus in 1977 with a KISS lunchbox to tell me about Ace…just changed my life. I got a guitar in 1978 to join Rick‘s band Warrior which turned into Shadow. We covered “C’mon and Love Me”. All my friends have spent untold hours talking about KISS and buying KISS stuff. Ace was a hero of mine and also I would consider a friend. I studied his solos endlessly over the years… I would not have picked up a guitar without Ace and KISS’s influence. RIP it out Ace, you changed my life.” — Mike McCready, founding member and lead guitarist on X.

Bret Michaels

“Ace, my brother, I surely cannot thank you enough for the years of great music, the many festivals we’ve done together and your lead guitar on Nothing But A Good Time. All my love and respect, from my family and myself – may you rest in peace!!!” – the former Poison frontman on X.

Maynard James Keenan

“Godspeed, Ace.” the Tool frontman on Instagram.

Nile Rodgers

“Ace RIP was the 1st person I met when we were forming CHIC! @KISS were playing at a spot called Le Jardin. Without his makeup nobody recognized him as he sat at my table. Only a few minutes before the crowd were losing their shit over him. I learned a lot that night. Truly historic #rock ” — the musician and co-founder of the disco band Chic on X.

Tom Morello

“My first guitar hero, Ace Frehley, has passed away. The legendary Space Ace Frehley inspired generations to love rock n roll and love rock n roll guitar playing. His timeless riffs and solos, the billowing smoke coming from his Les Paul, the rockets shooting from his headstock, his cool spacey onstage wobble and his unforgettable crazy laugh will be missed but will never be forgotten. Thank you, Ace for a lifetime of great music and memories.” — on Instagram.

The Kennedy Center

“The Kennedy Center is saddened to hear of the passing of one of this year’s Kennedy Center Honorees, Ace Frehley of the band KISS. … We will be paying tribute to this “rock soldier”, his work, and his legacy at our ceremony in December.” — on X.