Modern ‘Amadeus’ Remake Gets Flamed for Casting Its Mozart with Asian Actor

Fans of the award-winning 1984 film Amadeus are ripping the trailer for the latest adaptation of the famed story following the life and times of classical composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The 1984 film directed by Miloš Forman and starring F. Murray Abraham and Tom Hulce, won eight Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, four BAFTAs and a number of other awards after its release. Many consider it one of the best films of all time. And it was based on a hit play for 1979.

But now, Sky has released its first look at its new miniseries based on the same material as the hit 1984 film due this December.

With this illustrious history, many are wondering why anyone felt the need to redo it. Especially over the fact that the producers cast Will Sharpe — who is half Japanese — to play the role of the Austrian musical genius Amadeus Mozart.

“I had no idea Mozart was East Asian. It’s a good thing we have Hollywood to provide such historical accuracy here. Were something irregular to happen, like Hollywood portray Obama as a White man, I wouldn’t bother watching,” one fan said, according to The Wrap.

Another wrote, “Literally not a single person was asking for this.”

Yet another commenter sarcastically added, “Is this the one where we find out that the true genius behind Amadeus is a paraplegic non binary Black woman that taught him everything, and wrote his music.”

Many more wondered why Sky was trying to remake Amadeus when the 1984 was such a perfect production.

“Why on Earth would we need a retelling of a familiar story, when this banger of the movie already exists?” a commenter wrote, while another said, “Just remaster in 4K and make an annual run in movie theaters. I’ve watched it so many times and will watch again gladly.”

Some fans were also less than amused that the tag line tacked onto the end of the trailer by Sky studio states “Believe in original stories.” The irony of the tagline, they said, seems lost on Sky.

“LOL they really ended that trailer with ‘believe, in original stories??’ Really?? After remaking perhaps the one movie that never, ever, needs to [be] remade?” one unhappy fan wrote.

The limited series produced by Two Cities Television in association with Sky Studios was written by Black Doves creator Joe Barton, who unleashed a bit of sarcasm of his own after so many critics blasted the trailer for his project.

“I wrote this. As part of our promotion, we are going to destroy every single copy of the 1984 original movie in existence and there’s absolutely nothing you can do about it,” he wrote on X.

